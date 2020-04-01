(WAND) - On Wednesday, Governor Pritzker signed an executive order to extend the state's stay-at-home order through April 30th.
The mandate is having different levels of impact on different businesses in Central Illinois.
Samantha Schendel says the current statewide prohibition on large events has drastically cut into her Decatur-based photography business, GingerSnap + Co.
"I went from taking several calls and inquiries per day to crickets," Schendel told WAND. "The calls I was getting, they were postponing their events or postponing their weddings."
Tom Franey estimates revenues for his Champaign-based trucking business, which hauls petroleum, have been cut in half during the pandemic.
"The governor issued a stay-at-home order, nobody's out doing anything, so they're not using any fuel," said Franey, who owns Tom Franey Trucking. "I don't know how much longer we can hold out like this."
And Amber Renfro has had to shut down her Mount Zion hair and nail salon completely.
"It was so fast, It was just like 'you have to close down'," Renfro said. "It was something we didn't have time to prepare for."
Some businesses are surviving by modifying their operations. When WAND talked to Coney McKane's Restaurant in Decatur a few weeks ago, owner Lea Stukins said business was down 75%. She now says it's bounced back a little, after the restaurant added curbside pickup signs and expanded where it delivers to.
"I think our business has come up quite a bit," Stukins said. "We hover around 50% now, and I think that's due in part to the signage."
While many Central Illinois businesses are facing struggles, the optimism of the entrepreneurial spirit remains strong.
"When you open a small business, you know that it's risky," Renfro said. "(This is) just another bump in the road, and we're gonna get over that."
"It's like taking medicine," Stukins said. "We don't like how it feels, but in the long run, it's what we need to do to get everybody healthy and back to normal."
One business that has actually sped up during the pandemic: Walmart. A company spokesperson told WAND every day has been like Black Friday at their stores nationwide. The company is staying safe during the traffic boost by rolling out plexi-glass barriers and social distancing floor decals at stores nationwide, during the next three weeks.