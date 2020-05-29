CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Bars and restaurants across Central Illinois opened up for outdoor dining for the first time in nearly three-months.
"Freedom,” Deb Allgood, who was visiting Champaign from Naperville, said. I "Everyone is staying six feet. Everyone is cautious. Everyone wants to open so I think everyone is following the rules because everyone wants to open.”
For the first time in nearly three-months, dining out was allowed across the state. At Seven Saints, tables line the closed off street, a place for customers to dine.
"We had to remove a lot of table and chairs to how we normally have our patio setup to get the six feet between everyone so this is nice to not lose additional seating,” Andrew Garvlin, Director of Operations for the Blind Pig Brewery.
From food to booze, customer not only enjoyed what’s on the menu, but the gathering of friends.
"I have been so ready so I never got my last hoorah at college, so I am ready to drink again,” Elice Shnebly said.
The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce says getting customers back in the seats is a good thing and they want the customers to their part when they come out of patronize these businesses and they that really starts with being nice to the wait staff
"Please be kind,” Laura Weis, President & CEO of the Chamber said. “Please be patient. Everyone is trying to figure this out. Hopefully, everything goes smoothly tonight and everyone practices being responsible
Each establishment is taking steps to protect its staff and customers. Management at Seven Saints are using a machine to do that.
“What you saw was the victory electro-static sanitizer gun,” Ann Skuse, Seven Saints General Manager said. “It seeks out opposite charges, so the sanitizer is spread out across the surface on both the top and the bottom.
Tables at all restaurants are required to be six feet apart and masks must be worn while customers are waiting.
