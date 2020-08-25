DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Bars and restaurants across Central Illinois are trying to figure out how to comply with new mask requirements laid out by Governor JB Pritzker.
"It's something we're all just learning,” Randal West, owner of R Bar & Grille in downtown Decatur, said. “We all are."
The announcement by the Governor on Tuesday means anyone dining out, whether seated inside or out, must now wear a mask when a server is at their table. The changes go into effect on Wednesday and left bars and restaurants scrambling to figure out what service will now look like.
"These guys [employees] are pros,” West said. “They know the rhythm. Do you need more water? How is your food? Is your steak prepared? They're not going to be able to do that because people are not going to want to put their masks on and off."
With less than a day’s notice to implement the changes, West says he is quickly working with his staff to find a way to make sure the service his customers get does not change.
"I wouldn't want to slide this mask on while I'm trying to eat a beautiful steak, but at the same time if there is something I need, I want it so we will come up with something clever,” West said.
The Governor said on Tuesday that the new rules will help protect service workers but does not have to be permanent.
“In the coming days and weeks, depending if we can slow the infection rate, the changes imposed today, could be removed,” Pritzker said. “Or, they could be maintained, or frankly, they could be strengthened. To a large extent, it'll be up to the residents of each region to decide where they go from here.”
West knows the change could be difficult for some, and he worries it could take customers away, but he is hopeful that Central Illinoisan know how important their patronage is to small business success.
"We're going to need their support even if it may not be comfortable, not convenient," he said.
Under state regulations, a business that does not enforce mask use can be fined, or even lose their liquor license.
