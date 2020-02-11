TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) – Love is in the air at one iconic candy shop in central Illinois.
Flesor’s Candy Kitchen is preparing for a busy Valentine’s Day. The shop specializes in homemade ice cream and tons of chocolate treats.
The owners of Flesor’s say they love this time of year, because not only are they spreading love across the country, but they get to do what they love together as a family.
"Candy holidays are our family holidays. We do our best talking while we're working in the candy room... some families sit around a dining room table. We're standing around a marble table making candy and we just communicate so well while working and that’s what i love about this business." Said co-owner Devon Flesor’s.
According to CandyStore.com, Americans buy 58 million pounds of chocolate in the seven days leading up to Valentine’s Day. That’s about $27 billion worth of chocolate.