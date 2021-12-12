HERRICK, Ill. (WAND) - A local church is sending relief supplies to Mayfield, Kentucky after tornados wreaked havoc in the community.
Christ Tabernacle in Herrick is teaming up with Locked and Loaded in Pana to help out those affected.
The community members are in need of
- Cases of water
- Clean Up Supplies: Tarps, garbage bags (33-45 gal , gloves, paper towels, 5 gallon buckets, masks, blankets.
- Personal Hygiene: Toothpaste, shampoo, soap, deodorant, etc.
- Non perishable food
- Baby Care Supplies: Diapers, wipes, formula
- Blankets, flashlights, batteries, and medical supplies
The relief trailer will be leaving Tuesday morning. Residents can drop off supplies at Locked and Loaded Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Community members are asked to NOT donate clothes.
