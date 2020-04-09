DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The sound of spring has arrived in central Illinois. Chainsaws could be heard across the area Thursday after strong storms Wednesday.
"We have been real busy today,” Michael Dyer with The Skies the Limit Tree Service in Decatur said.” With these high winds, we tend to get a lot of calls."
Dyer spent much of his time on Thursday in a bucket cutting up already knocked over trees.
"It is windy (and) can be scary at times,” he said. “You got have a thing for it."
The strong storms hit several counties including Logan and Macon. One home in Mt. Pulaski was hit by the storm, uprooting a tree more than six foot in diameter, flattening a camper.
WAND Chief Meteorologist Jim Kosek said the damage was caused by straight line winds. There are no reports of anyone being hurt.