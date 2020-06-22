(WAND) - Strong to severe storms are possible across central Illinois Monday afternoon and evening.
Ahead of a powerful cold front that'll bring this threat, the heat and humidity will build today with highs well into the 80s to near 90s.
Damaging winds and large hail will be the biggest threats from these storms. Additionally, as we saw this past weekend, flash flooding can't be ruled out.
The timeline for these strong or severe storms will be between 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday.
Once these clear out of the area late tonight, it'll be breezy and more pleasant Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 70s to around 80°. Overnight lows will fall into the 50s.
The heat and humidity returns later this week, along with scattered storms.
