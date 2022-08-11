(WAND WEATHER) - Central Illinois will continue to enjoy a break from the intense heat and humidity.
Morning sunshine gives way to more clouds this afternoon with highs in the low-80s. Scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening.
A cooler and drier night is ahead with breezy conditions and lows in the 50s.
We'll see a sun and cloud mix Friday and this weekend.
Highs will reach the 80-degree mark Friday and the low-to-mid-80s this weekend.
While we'll see a mostly dry weekend, a few isolated showers and storms can't be ruled out.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
