DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Valentine's Day is a holiday filled with flowers, candy and hearts. But what does this day of love actually mean?
For those around central Illinois the answer varied. Some felt love was a feeling, while others felt it was a person.
Paul Hupp is a resident at Eagle Ridge of Decatur. The 93-year-old says, love is getting along with everybody and making everybody feel friendly. Hupp explains, he's experienced love through his mother when he was younger.
"My mother was really loveable. She just loved everybody, so I grew up loving everybody, too," explains Hupp.
Love is different for each resident at Eagle Ridge. Jenseen Wilks says to her, love is never having to say goodbye. Wilks spoke a lot about the love she has for her family and how she can't live without them. However, Wilks says the one thing she loves right now is her blues music.
"It is sensuous and it touches the soul," explains Wilks.
Eagle Ridge of Decatur has a few couples who live there. Howard and Barbara Sevits have been married for over 63 years. Barbara says she fell in love with Howard the minute she met him.
"From the time I was a child I knew I wanted a husband. When I met him (Howard) I knew he was it," explains Barbara.
The love story behind Barbara and Howard is one you could read out of a book.
Barbara says her friend was dating Howard at the time when they met and she didn't want any part in a relationship. Barbara says, once Howard and her friend had ended things they started dating and haven't separated since.
"I guess it was that first sight. I thought that was who I wanted," laughs Howard.
The two have five children together. Barbara says she couldn't be any happier with where her life is now and how she spent it. The two say the key to their relationship is communication and laughter.
"What we've always tried to do is if we start having trouble with something we try to find humor in it," explains Barbara.
No matter where you go love seems to have a different meaning for everyone.
Students at Decatur Public Schools gave their insight on the four letter word and had quite the answer.
"I think it's when you fall in love with somebody and you really like them," explains first grader, Cannon.
"It's where somebody likes you," said first grader Jackson.
"It's when people like you, I really don't know that much about love," says kindergartner Devan.
"Love is when you are nice to someone and love them," explains fourth grader Deasia.
"I think love is when you give respect," says fourth grader Smariah.
What we came to realize from all these different ideas of love is that, love is where you are.