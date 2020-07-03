DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- A Central Illinois family served comfort food this holiday weekend to help others stay fed.
"It's something that my kids wanted to do," Kista Cooper said. "They always see me helping other people, so they wanted to help and so I said that I support them in whatever they want to do. They wanted to help over the holiday because they said some people don't have any family to celebrate it with."
Cooper and her family cooked over 50 meals from their home. They served chicken, mashed potatoes, corn and a biscuit.
"There's a lot of places that are closed and some people can't afford food and now their jobs are closed," Jakaysha Cooper said. "The fact that we are giving them food is exciting."
The joy of providing for others fuels the Cooper family to keep doing good in the community.
"Just seeing them happy that they have someone looking our for them," Jakaysha Cooper said.
"It's real important to me because you never know where the next meal is coming from. So, it's just good that we can support them," Kista Cooper said.
A silver lining out of this is that the Cooper kids are growing up with the mindset to be giving.
"It means a lot to me because I never would of thought them seeing the little things that I can do for people could inspire them to do things for people."
