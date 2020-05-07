DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A central Illinois family is issuing a warning to all pet owners after a tragedy of their own.
“He was a good boy,” Zac Thrasher said, remembering his corgi. "He was always loving, playful. He got along with all animals and humans."
On May 2, Thrasher and his girlfriend Jessica Penny left their corgi, Milo, at Penny’s parent’s home for just a few hours. It was enough time for Milo’s nose to lead him to a deadly situation.
"It has been awful,” Penny said. “It has been the worst thing I have every experienced."
During the short time the couple was away, and Milo was alone, he was able to get his head caught in a chip bag and suffocate.
When my Mom and I got back to the house to feed him dinner, he was on their bedroom floor with a chip bag on his head,” Penny said.
Online, there are dozens of videos of dogs with their heads stuck in bags, but dogs are dying because of these bags more often than people think. By some estimates, as many as three dogs a week nationwide.
"It is not fun,” Thraser said “It is not games."
In a survey conducted by the American Veterinary Medical Association, more than 1,300 pet owners said their pets suffocated due to a bag between 2014 and 2018. More than a quarter of respondents said the bags had been in or near the garbage or recycling while 22% said the bag was on a coffee or side table.
"All dogs are like a toddler that never gets older,” Thraser said. “You have to make sure everything is put away safely.”
Experts say to protect your pets you should empty snack, cereal and pet foods into a resealable container, put snacks in a bowl and cut or tear all chip and food containers before throwing them away. They also suggest you restrict your pet’s access to the kitchen.
