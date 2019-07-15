MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Central Illinois Foodbank is receiving a $50,000 grant from the Caterpillar Foundation.
The money will go to provide food for more than 15,000 people who face hunger in Macon County.
Central Illinois Foodbank is one of 30 food banks selected to receive this grant.
"People who face hunger do not have regular access to enough food for a healthy, active life. Central Illinois Foodbank is thankful to the Caterpillar Foundation for its commitment to helping to support families in central and southern Illinois,” said Pam Molitoris, executive director of Central Illinois Foodbank.
The grant will allow the Foodbank to hold multiple Healthy Foods Distributions throughout Macon County.
Foodbank staff will deliver food to a designated site on a refrigerated truck.
Volunteers will arrange food similar to a farmers market people can select things they want.
“The Caterpillar Foundation supports programs that alleviate poverty in communities in which we live and work. We are proud to partner with Central Illinois Foodbank to support individuals in Macon County who may not know where their next meal will come from,” said Kathryn Karol, Caterpillar vice president and chairman of the Caterpillar Foundation Board of Directors. “When people’s basic human needs are met, they are able to more effectively pursue economic and educational opportunities. And when they can do so, an entire community can benefit.”