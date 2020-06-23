SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Central Illinois Foodbank will hold a drive-up food giveaway.
The giveaway will be on Wednesday at the Illinois State Fairgrounds (Lot 21) from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., or until supplies run out.
To participate, a person must enter in gate 6 off of Taintor Road. The distribution is open to anyone.
Each household will get a pre-packed box with a variety of fresh foods, including fruit, vegetables, cheese and milk.
The foodbank said each person must remain in their car while volunteers load the items in their trunk or back seat to comply with CDC guidelines.
