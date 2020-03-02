SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - You could help the Central Illinois Foodbank this month just by eating a sub sandwich for lunch.
The foodbank has teamed up with the Jersey Mike's Subs restaurant in Springfield for the 10th Annual March "Month of Giving" campaign to fund local charities.
During the month of March, customers can make a donation to Central Illinois Foodbank at the Jersey Mike's restaurant in Springfield.
The campaign culminates with the "Day of Giving" on Wednesday, March 25. On that day, the Springfield restaurant will give 100 percent of the day's sales, not just profit, to Central Illinois Foodbank.
On Day of Giving, local Jersey Mike's owners and operators throughout the country will donate their resources and every single dollar that comes in to more than 200 different charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more.
Since 2013, Jersey Mike's in Springfield has raised nearly $20,000 for Central Illinois Foodbank.
"This March, we celebrate our 10th Annual Month of Giving, an idea inspired by one of our local franchise owners," said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike's founder and CEO, who started the company when he was only 17 years old. "Since then, we have raised more than $31 million with the support of our generous local owners, crew members and customers. This March, I invite you to come in and celebrate this milestone with us, and make a difference in your community."