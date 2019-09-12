SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Central Illinois Foodbank and the University of Illinois Springfield are hosting events for Hunger Action Day.
Community organizations will work to raise awareness of hunger in local communities.
Students, faculty and the public are invited to learn more about the Foodbank, UIS Cares and nutritious foods.
The event is sponsored by State Farm, Mark Cortesi and Sam's Club.
Feeding America is asking everyone to take action during Hunger Action Month.
The goal for 40,000 actions to be taken to combat hunger throughout the month of September.
Hunger Action Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on-campus outside the Student Union.
Activities at Thursday's event include:
- Fun exercises
- Beach ball trivia
- Budgeting tips
- Cooking tips
- Writing encouraging notes
- Wearing orange
- Register to win an Apple Watch.
The Foodbank will also hold the 21st Annual Harvest Celebration in the UIS Student Union Ballroom Thursday night from 5:30 to 8:30. The annual event raises funds so Central Illinois Foodbank can continue fighting hunger in central and southern Illinois. The event is presented by Memorial Health System. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased at the door.