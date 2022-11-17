(WAND WEATHER)- It's cold across Central Illinois, but it's going to get colder!
A strong cold front will cross the area this evening and bring in some of the coldest air of the season.
Ahead of the front, highs will reach the upper-30s today.
Snow showers will develop late this afternoon into tonight. Flurries are possible Friday.
Highs will only top out in the upper-20s to around 30° Friday and in the low-to-mid-30s this weekend.
Overnight lows will be in the teens Friday night and Saturday night, but wind chills will drop to near zero.
As we start the week of Thanksgiving, warmer weather returns!
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
