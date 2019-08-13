WASHINGTON (WAND) - Several central Illinois communities will get grants to combat opioid addiction.
U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced more than $2.1 million in opioid, behavioral health services for central Illinois Community Health Centers. The money comes from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Integrated Behavioral Health Services (IBHS) Program and the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program.
“Community health centers serve a vital function across our state, providing affordable, comprehensive health care to more than one million Illinoisans every year,” said Durbin. “Federal investments in our health centers give them certainty to plan for the future and enable patients to access the care they need. Senator Duckworth and I will continue fighting for this important funding.”
The following communities will receive grants:
- Cass County (Virginia): $167,000
- Central Counties Health Centers, Inc (Springfield): $167,000
- Chestnut Health Systems, Inc. (Bloomington): $167,000
- Crossing Healthcare (Decatur): $167,000
- Heartland Community Health Clinic (Peoria): $167,000
- Promise Health Care NFP (Champaign): $167,000
- Southern Illinois University (Springfield).: $167,000
Also, Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services in Gibson City, Illinois, will receive $1,000,000 in funding from HRSA’s Rural Communities Opioid Response Program.