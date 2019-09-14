PAWNEE, Ill. (WAND) - Central Illinois had an immediate impact on the hurricane relief for the Bahamas.
The Midwest Mission in Pawnee had supplies in place at their partner's warehouse for distributing when the storm hit.
Midwest Mission is partners with Food for the Poor's Warehouse in Jacksonville, Fl.
They sent supplies back in May in anticipation for hurricane season. Supplies included personal dignity kits, rice meal packs, and linens.
But Food for the Poor still needs many donations. You can donate Shovels, tarps, blankets, first aid kids, flashlights and medical supplies to Midwest Mission.
Attached is PDF that shows how you can directly purchase products to help survivors of Hurricane Dorian.