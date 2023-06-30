DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Ameren Illinois has approximately 650 journeymen linemen across the state.
These journeymen linemen spend hundreds of training and getting their certification. Kelly Julian, crew leader, has been with Ameren Illinois for 20 years. He told WAND News he first got interested in the trade when he was working out west on ground lines. Julian explained he saw crews working and knew that was going to be his calling.
"I don't belong on the ground. I needed to be out there with those guys."
Julian started the trade in 1998 and said the job has become a lifestyle. The crew that he works with has become like family to him. Often Julian has to leave for an extended time, so it's nice to have a support system at work and home.
"It's not just a job," he said. "The line-wives and the kids dealing with being gone a lot and the crew they become your family."
When severe weather or intense winter weather hit, Julian and crews at Ameren Illinois brace the storms to restore power to local communities. While the hours get long, he said the reward is putting in all the hard work to get the job done.
"We have been on jobs where people have been without power for a week and when you close the switch you can hear clapping."
Julian's love for the job has made an impact on his family. His son recently finished his training and is officially a journeyman.
"I got a chance to work with him in the air together about 3 weeks ago."
