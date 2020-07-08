Central Illinois (WAND) - Central Illinois could have its hottest year-to-date today with temperatures expected in the low 90s across the area. The highest temperature we have seen this year is 92°, which has come to fruition four times this year on June 3rd and 20th as well as July 5th and 7th.
It’s very likely that we reach 93° this afternoon but, it all comes down to the timing of some isolated thunderstorms paired with hit/miss cloud cover.
Dew points are expected to be in the low to mid 70s across the board today which is why the unpleasant weather is settling in. Any time dew points exceed 70° the air becomes oppressive and it’s almost an instant sweat when you head out the door. When the heat is paired with the humidity, heat indices today, or feels like temperatures, will be in the 95°-100° range which is dangerous to be outside in for extended periods on time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.