WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAND) – A central Illinois native attended President Donald Trump’s Salute to America event as his guest.
Diante Johnson, a longtime Danville resident and president of the Black Conservative Federation (BCF), attended the event on July 4, 2019. He was a special guest of President Trump, the organization said in a press release.
Johnson said attending made for a special moment.
“From the private White House escort to being seated beside the first lady and vice president, I could not thank God any more for the blessings he’s bestowed upon me,” Johnson said. “I’ve always been proud to be an American, but this honor is one I’ll never forget.”
BCF’s release said the organization is a not-for-profit group that uses the power of community and commitment to conservative principles to back its dedication to the social and economic well-being of underrepresented communities. Johnson is the founder of the group, according to its website.
BCF mentioned civil rights activist Clarence Henderson, Apollo 11 mission flight director Gene Kratz and Florida hurricane response volunteer Tina “Angel” Belcher as notable special guests who attended the Salute to America.