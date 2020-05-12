DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The COVID-19 pandemic is having an impact on more than just everyday life. It is also causing issues for law enforcement nationwide. The virus has made it harder to get men and women onto the streets.
"We're faced with a shutdown of our recruiting operation,” Lt. Brad Allen with the Decatur Police Department said.
Allen told WAND News getting an officer hired can take up to six months from the application being submitted to the offer letting being sent, and because of COVID-19 it is not possible to put the candidates through the testing needed, which could mean fewer officers on the streets when you call 911.
"The longer we fall behind on that, then the further that pushes us down the road so our goal is to maintain our recruiting efforts,” Lt. Allen said.
The department has a total of 12 open positions. Ten new officers have been hired and were in the academy until COVID-19. Since the pandemic, training at the academy has been suspended and the ten recruits are on the streets.
"They're starting to work with officers and learn the job,” Lt. Allen said. “They still have powers to operate as a police officer. They are under the guidance of the field training officer."
The goal is once the restrictions put in place because of COVID-19 are relaxed, the officers will be able to finish up the academy and hit the streets solo sooner. The department said it is also looking at virtual training.
"We're kind of balancing and juggling some of officers to complete course at the police academy and the field training program,” Lt. Allen said.
In a recent study, nearly every department that took part said it was dealing with a shortage of police officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.