DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Switching from short sleeves to winter coats in the blink of an eye can have an effect on the body. With temperatures dropping soon, health experts say people are bound to get sick.
"When it gets really cold, the air is so much drier and when the air is drier, the nasal passages airways are very dry. So, viruses and bacteria, it's a breeding ground for them," said Lisa Sinkhorn, Assistant Manager at the HSHS St. Mary's ER.
Sinkhorn shared some ways people can prepare for temperatures to plummet.
"Some people kinda plan ahead though, like coolness vaporizers, neti pots, things to get that added moisture. For preparing dressing in layers. That way they can take items off, add them on throughout the day as the weather changes," said Sinkhorn.
She added that staying up to date on your vaccines and nutritional health are also ways to prepare your body.
Some vulnerable people are trying to find ways to escape the cold, and the Salvation Army of Decatur is preparing to help.
"Our policy is when the temperature dips below 35 for a couple of consecutive nights. Then we open up what we call our cold cot beds," said Lt. Kenesa Debela, Co-Officer at Salvation Army.
The cold cot program is a low-barrier entry for people who need a warm place to sleep, shower and eat. The shelter is expecting a spike in guests once temperatures drop over the next few weeks.
"We got our cots ready, got cots cleaned bedding. Everything is ready for it to go," said Debela.
As we enter the winter months, donating at the local shelter will help combat cold temperatures and assist those who need it. The shelter is accepting these items:
- socks
- coats
- blankets
- hygiene products
- donations
- and more
If you're interested in donating, visit their website for location and hours.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.