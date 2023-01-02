(WAND WEATHER) - Central Illinois will experience a little bit of everything for this first week of the new year.
Monday morning, we woke up to widespread dense fog with visibilities of less than a mile.
That fog will stick around for much of the day with a few showers this afternoon. Those showers build into heavier rain tonight with a few thunderstorms.
Temperatures will climb through the 50s today and continue rising overnight and reach record highs Tuesday in the mid-60s!
Showers end Tuesday morning, and we'll see some afternoon sun.
It'll be colder midweek with some snow showers Wednesday night into Thursday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.