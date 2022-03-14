(WAND WEATHER)- The last few days of winter across Central Illinois will be warm.
A warming trend got underway Sunday with highs well into the 50's. That'll continue today and tomorrow with highs around 60°.
We could see a few light showers late tonight as a cold front moves through the area.
Much warmer weather is on tap Wednesday and Thursday with highs approaching 70°.
Heavier rain, with a few rumbles of thunder, is likely Thursday night and Friday followed by cooler, more seasonal temperatures.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
