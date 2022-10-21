(WAND WEATHER)- Central Illinois will enjoy a very warm weekend after the recent chill.
It'll be rather breezy over the next seven days, but those winds through Monday will be warm.
Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast today and tomorrow with highs in the 70s today and near 80° Saturday.
It'll still be warm Sunday with more clouds and winds.
We could see wind gusts surpass 40 miles-per-hour with highs well into the 70s.
A few showers are possible later Sunday and Monday, but now the best chances of rain will be Tuesday and Wednesday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
