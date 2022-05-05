(WAND WEATHER)- As we head into the weekend, it'll be rather cool across Central Illinois, but hot weather is on the way.
A weather system will bring periods of heavy rain today through tomorrow. A few thunderstorms are possible, too.
Rainfall amounts will be in the 1-1.5" range through Friday night.
Highs today will be around 60° and in the 60s Friday.
Mother's Day weekend will begin to warm up with highs well into the 60s Saturday and in the mid-70s Sunday. Other than an isolated shower or two Sunday, it'll be a dry weekend.
Hot and humid weather takes over the Midwest next week. Highs will top out in the 80s with a few hometowns approaching 90°!
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
