(WAND WEATHER)- The weather across Central Illinois will deteriorate quickly as we move through Thursday.
After starting out rather warm overnight with moderate to heavy rain, a cold front dropped through the area bringing in colder temperatures.
An area of low pressure over the southern Plains will move northeast along the front and bring freezing rain back to Central Illinois by mid-morning Thursday. This will change over to sleet and then snow by midday or early afternoon.
Snow will become heavy at times this afternoon and with the gusty winds, whiteout conditions are possible.
Snowfall amounts will be heaviest across the north with 6"-9" possible for Jacksonville, Springfield, Lincoln, Bloomington, and Watseka.
Three to six inches will fall in Decatur and Champaign with 1"-3" across our southern hometowns.
Now keep in mind those snowfall forecast totals are in a range. Some will see the low end and some will be at the high end of the range.
This will fall on top of 0.1"-0.2" of ice.
The snow ends early tonight and it'll be bitterly cold Friday morning with lows near zero and wind chills as cold as -10°.
Sunshine returns Friday into the weekend with highs around 30° Friday and Saturday and closer to 50° by Sunday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
