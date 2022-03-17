(WAND WEATHER)- St. Patrick's Day will be a warm one across Central Illinois.
Clouds will be on the increase today, but highs will top out in the 70's.
A few rain showers move in this evening and tonight, but rain is likely Friday and Friday night. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder tomorrow.
Rainfall amounts will generally be in the 0.5"-1" range through Saturday morning.
Parts of Central Illinois may see the rain change over to a period of light snow before ending Saturday, but no accumulation is expected.
After a cool Saturday with highs in the 40's to near 50°, we'll be back into the 60's Sunday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
