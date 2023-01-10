(WAND WEATHER)- Central Illinois will enjoy a couple of warm days before it turns colder.
A sun and cloud mix and southerly winds will warm us into the 40s to around 50° today.
Fog develops tonight and we'll see more clouds, fog, and drizzle Wednesday. Highs will reach the low-to-mid-50s.
Rain arrives Wednesday night and a few thunderstorms can't be ruled out.
Temperatures drop throughout the day Thursday with rain changing over to snow. There could be some light accumulation.
Flurries and colder weather are on tap Friday with highs in the low-to-mid-30s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
