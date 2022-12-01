(WAND WEATHER) - The roller coaster ride of temperatures continues for Central Illinois.
After only reaching highs around freezing Wednesday, we'll approach 40° this afternoon under a sun and cloud mix.
Warmer air blows in tonight and highs Friday will reach the low-to-mid-50s.
As colder air arrives Saturday, it could be accompanied by a light wintry mix Friday night and Saturday morning.
More light rain or a wintry mix of rain and snow is in the forecast early next week.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
