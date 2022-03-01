(WAND WEATHER)- Central Illinois will kick off the month of March unseasonably warm.
Morning clouds will give way to more sunshine, breezy, and warmer temperatures today in the low-60's. The average high this time of the year is 44°.
It'll be warm again Wednesday before a cold front drops in late in the day.
While no rain is expected with the front, Thursday will be considerably colder with highs in the 40's.
It warms up again by the weekend, but it turns wet.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.