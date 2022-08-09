(WAND WEATHER) - Central Illinois will enjoy a break from the intense heat for several days.
Morning showers and thunderstorms Tuesday will give way to a sun and cloud mix by late afternoon.
Highs will only be around 80° today.
Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday with highs around average in the low-to-mid-80s.
A cold front will bring scattered showers and storms Thursday afternoon.
It'll be cooler and less humid Friday and Saturday with highs around 80° and overnight lows in the 50s to near 60°.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
