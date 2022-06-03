(WAND WEATHER)- A great weather weekend is on tap across Central Illinois.
Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast today and tomorrow with more clouds Sunday.
High temperatures today through Sunday will be in the low-to-mid-80s.
Overnight lows will rise from the 50s tonight into the 60s by Sunday night.
A few showers and storms are possible Sunday night and wet weather is likely Monday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.