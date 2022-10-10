(WAND WEATHER) - Wet weather is on the way to Central Illinois.
Monday will be a fantastic day with plenty of sunshine, light winds, and highs well into the 70s to near 80°.
Clouds increase tonight leading to a few showers south by daybreak.
It'll become rather breezy over the next couple of days with showers likely and even a few thunderstorms.
By Wednesday afternoon and evening, some of the storms could become strong to severe.
Colder weather moves in Thursday and Friday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
