(WAND WEATHER) - Quiet weather is in the forecast for Central Illinois through the end of the week.
High pressure building in will bring us plenty of sunshine today, tomorrow, and Friday.
Highs will reach the low-to-mid-80s with overnight lows in the upper-50s and low-60s.
It'll be more humid over the next few days with patchy fog again early Thursday morning.
By the weekend, scattered showers develop and a few rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out.
Highs will be in the low-80s Saturday and in the 70s Sunday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
