(WAND WEATHER)- Much warmer weather is on the way to Central Illinois this weekend.
After a chilly day Thursday, we'll warm into the 50's today with an increase in clouds.
It'll be a much warmer day Saturday with highs reaching 70° or higher. While most of the area will be dry, a few sprinkles are possible during the day. However, showers and a few thunderstorms are likely Saturday evening and Saturday night.
Winds will be rather strong Saturday with gusts to 45 miles-per-hour or higher. With the strong winds during the day, it won't take much for winds to prompt a severe thunderstorm warning Saturday night.
Most of Sunday looks dry until the next weather system brings moderate to heavy rain Sunday evening into Monday morning. An inch or more of rain is possible.
Colder air arrives Monday and there could be some light snow.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
