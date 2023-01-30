(WAND WEATHER)- After a quick blast of winter, a quiet week is ahead for Central Illinois.
Light snow and light freezing drizzle will come to an end early this morning and then we'll see a sun and cloud mix this afternoon.
High temperatures have already been reached and we'll only rebound a few degrees this afternoon.
It'll be a very cold night with lows dropping into the single digits and winds chills falling below zero.
Sunshine returns Tuesday and Wednesday. It'll be very cold Tuesday with highs in the low-20s, but we'll warm into the low-30s Wednesday.
As a cold front approaches Thursday, we could hit 40° and then drop back to near 30° for Friday.
A warm-up moves in for the weekend.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
