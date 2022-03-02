(WAND WEATHER)- Central Illinois will enjoy another very warm day Wednesday before colder air spills in Thursday.
After hitting 66° Tuesday in Decatur, we'll see another unseasonably warm day Wednesday with highs well into the 60's.
A cold front drops through the area early tonight and this will bring Thursday's highs down into the 40's, which is where we should be this time of the year.
There could be a few snow flurries across the north Thursday morning.
Temperatures rebound into the 50's Friday and many hometowns will approach 70° Saturday.
Two chances of storms are in the forecast this weekend -- Saturday night and, again, Sunday night.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.