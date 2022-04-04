(WAND WEATHER)- A wet week is ahead for Central Illinois.
While we'll see many dry hours, several disturbances will bring rain chances on most days.
Showers will end Monday morning with a sun and cloud mix for the afternoon.
Highs will be around normal through the middle of the week near 60°.
More showers move in late Monday night from the south and will be likely Tuesday and Tuesday night with rumbles of thunder Tuesday night. That rain ends Wednesday morning.
It turns cooler later this week with more rain later Thursday into Friday. Snow may actually mix in with the rain Thursday night and Friday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
