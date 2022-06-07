(WAND WEATHER)- A nice day is ahead for Central Illinois before our next round of showers and storms.
Morning clouds Tuesday will give way to more sunshine by afternoon with less humidity. Highs will be near 80°.
Showers and storms are possible by daybreak Wednesday and will be more likely during the day. Highs will reach the mid-70s.
Thursday will be a dry day before another round of showers and storms Friday.
Highs Friday will reach the low-to-mid-70s, but we'll see falling temperatures throughout the afternoon.
Our weekend looks mostly dry except there may be a scattered shower or two by Sunday afternoon.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
