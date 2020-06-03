DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has prompted an outcry across the nation as thousands have filled streets across America demanding change.
"I don't think that the nation realizes the fear in our heart, the fear that we cannot contact someone if we are in trouble because of whatever racial biased decision will be made,” Shamika Bond, Executive Director Boys & Girls Club of Decatur, said.
Since Floyd’s death on May 25 community leaders, activists and even those creating chaos have had their voices heard. They have expressed fear and demanded change. Now, some of the of youngest voices are speaking up.
"There is a lot of gang violence and people that do bad things to other people,” Summer Bond, an 11-year-old from Decatur, said.
Floyd’s death has sparked new concerns about an old reality and started new conversations about race in America. Bond, and other members of Decatur’s Boys & Girls Club are having conversations about staying alive and expressing concern over how African Americans are treated by police.
“You never know if you are next,” Nigel Lawson, a soon to be high school senior, said. "I am going to be an adult for the first time on my own. I am going to have to deal with it."
Nigel’s brother, AJ, feels the same way as he prepares to move to Iowa where he will attend the University of Iowa on a full ride scholarship.
"We got to come together as one and we will get through it,” AJ said.
Floyd’s death is a reminder of what is happening in the word around the youth.
"This is just one of things we can't hide from them, we can't protect them from because we all, even as adults, have a hard time understanding what is happening today,” Shamika Bond said.
As the club’s executive director, Bond is having conversations about race, and living in America with AJ, Nigel, and her own daughter, Summer.
"I see that it is not a very good place for kids my age and David to be and I think people shouldn't have to be in this situation,” Summer said.
The conversations are difficult. How do you explain violence and racial injustice when there really are no clear answers?
"Slavery may have been 400 years ago, but to African Americans it was just yesterday,” Shamika Bond said. 'I think that is the biggest struggle with the nation right now is that we don't have the answers right now. But they are coming. We are keeping hope alive."
A solution may be hard to find, but the young people of today know one is out there somewhere.
"I think that black lives matter and we should not be silent, but we should not loot or things like that because it does not have anything to do with the death,” Summer Bond said.
The images from Floyd’s death and the protests can be hard to process for kids, just like they are for adults. Child psychologists say have a conversation about race, action and hope is important. That includes talking about who their allies are, why it is okay to be concerned and that working together towards social change can be peaceful and positive.
