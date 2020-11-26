URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team is part of the Illinois National Guard. They are based in Urbana.
This year, approximately 28 central Illinoisans were deployed to Lviv, Ukraine. Individuals including the Task Force Illini wished their family and friends a happy Thanksgiving, virtually.
During Thanksgiving on Thursday night, it was early in the morning in Ukraine. Thanksgiving was the day before it was in the US. They had to see their families virtually. Back home, Illinoisans are faced with a similar challenge.
Illinois health officials said it is too risky for family gatherings. COVID-19 still poses as a threat. Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Illinois' top health official, said she was told one person had to cancel their 60-year Thanksgiving tradition.
"I'm sorry but that's what it is right now, so we can have a our traditional thanksgiving in 2021," Dr. Ezike responded.
Whether its two or 200,000 miles, it is not easy being away from family. This year's virtual meet up can turn into next year's warm embrace.
