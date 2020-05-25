(WAND) - More than one million total Americans have died in wars, and those lost lives were honored throughout Central Illinois on Memorial Day.
Among the events held were two ceremonies in Mt. Pulaski, a flag parade in Decatur, and a poppy parade in Chatham.
"When you join the military, the cliche is that you signed a blank check to your country, that basically means that it's up to everything, including your life," said Keith Wetherell, Executive Director of Illinois AmVets. "And sometimes that's unfortunately what happens."
Wetherell says if you didn't make it to a ceremony, or a cemetery, on Memorial Day, you can still pay respects to fallen service members with just a few moments of reflection.
"It's best that... you take some point of the day today, and just remember the brothers and sisters that made the ultimate sacrifice to this country, and just express your gratitude," he said. "Just realize that everything you have now is because of other people that made that ultimate sacrifice."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.