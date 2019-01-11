DECATUR, IL (WAND) - Hundreds of people rushed to the Walmart in on Prospect to get the essential items they need. Macon, Sangamon and Champaign county are under a winter storm warning. Central Illinois is expected to see six to nine inches of snow.
Plans, if any, were made for the weekend appear to be cancelled for some people. Shoppers were walking out of the supermarket with cases of water and loads of groceries. The bread and dairy area appeared to be cleaned out.
One thing people agreed on about prepping for a winter storm; if one doesn't have to be out when the storm rolls by, don't be.