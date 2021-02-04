DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – It is a tail of two stories. As Central Illinois prepares for a deep freeze, a blizzard hammers our neighbors to the west in Iowa.
“I am so over winter,” Lorri Carter, mother of WAND News Anchor/Reporter Chris Carter and resident of Newton, Iowa, said Thursday.
Chris’ mother and his stepfather, Terry, have dealt with a winter much different than what Central Illinoisans have been dealt. To date, Central Illinois has seen more than 10 inches of snow, and averages about 19 – much different than Chris’ parents in Newton.
"We've had 42 inches already,” Lorri said during an interview with her son.
WAND News Chief Meteorologist Jim Kosek says the reason behind that comes down to our location, in the middle of most of our winter storms this year.
"Typical snowstorms, the heaviest snow is on the northern and northwestern side. We have been right in the middle of the storm track missing the heaviest of it," Kosek said.
Central Illinois is lucky it is not getting what Chris’ parents are getting. The conditions in his home state are downright dangerous. A 40-car pile-up just outside of his hometown of Newton shutdown I-80 for several hours. Two Iowa State Trooper vehicles were crushed by semis. Chris’ stepdad’s usual 30-minute drive home was delayed by the crash.
"It took him and hour and half to get here, hour and 45 minutes,” Lorri said. “They re-routed him."
Central Iowa is not out of the woods yet wither. More snow is expected this weekend, and Chris’ mother says she has no where to put it.
"We're running out of room,” she said. “If we get anymore, we are in trouble."
And as far as Chris is concerned, they can keep it. (Sorry, Mom!)
"You can come and enjoy it anytime that you want,” Lorri said as she wrapped up her interview with Chris.
As you head out in the plummeting temperatures in the coming days, you will want to make sure you give yourself some extra time as the roads will be slick and make sure you have a full tank of gas and your car is services.
