MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A century-old barn burned down and was left in ruins Wednesday.
The horse barn, located along North County Road 100 East in rural Mattoon, could be seen engulfed Wednesday afternoon. Only parts of its frame were left standing.
The property owner told WAND-TV there were no animals inside at the time of the fire. There were no injuries.
The cause is unknown at this time.
WAND-TV will add to this developing story as it learns more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.