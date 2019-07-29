SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND) - A well-known football coach once said, "it's not whether you get knocked down, it's whether you get up".
Trevor Higgins, a football coach himself, is dealing with the loss of his 4-year-old son. His family, Pana football players and coaches were at the organ-donating ceremony in solidarity.
A purple flag is given to every family who becomes an organ donor. The flag is labeled "The Gift of Hope". The flag will stay up for three days and can be given back to the Higgins family.
A sense of unity came from the ceremony. Trevor's family wrapped their arms around him while football players stood nearby. There was a moment to reflect on how much Evan, Trevor's son, meant to his Pana family.
Evan was described as a "kind kid" who was full of energy and enthusiasm. His family said he loved sports and claimed his hometown football team as his own. While there's a moment of grief, Trevor said the only thing that's keeping his head up is the support from his family and the community.
Even though a life was lost, through Evan, many lives can be saved.