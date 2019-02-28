SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A ceremony will be held Thursday in Springfield to mark the 28th anniversary of the Operation Desert Storm cease fire.
The Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs will present the remembrance ceremony Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the State Capitol Rotunda.
The ceremony marks the anniversary of the cease fire date, ending Operation Desert Storm.
The public is invited to attend the ceremony honoring Illinois Veterans who served in Operation Desert Storm and those who paid the ultimate price for freedom.