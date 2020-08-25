CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WAND) - Big sunflowers are in full bloom. Cerro Gordo sunflowers are bringing in a lot of attention, but now there are concerns about the number of visitors.
Prairie Melody Birdseed owns the field and is pleased with the attention, but has some recommendations for visiting.
"You go around central Piatt County and Macon County... it's a lot of corn and a lot of soybean. So, whenever you have something as stunning as a large field of sunflowers, it brings a lot of attention to itself," the owner Ken Dallmier said.
But with so many people rushing to get an great picture, there are safety concerns for both the field and the visitors.
"Whenever you have a field, something really big... a field of sunflowers filled with something completely new and unique... It will stop traffic. And what it did is it stopped a lot of traffic. There was some concern in the area around the field of people stopping on Highway 105, getting out. It's a very busy highway. And so, some other folks who are concerned, who lived in the area, put up some caution tape and tried to discourage that. That was fine," Dallmier said.
The other issue was protecting the field.
"We are working farm," Dallmier pointed out. "We are going to harvest all of those sunflowers for our premium melody product so we would like to keep it"
Dallmier said you are welcome to go take photos. He only asks you to be safe when parking, and if you post them on Instaram or Facebook, to tag their business Prairie Melody Birdseed.
You can also support them by buying birdfeed from one of their local locations in Champaign, Monticello, or their Cerro Gordo location.
